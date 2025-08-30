Shooting at East El Paso bar leaves two injured, suspect in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- One person is in custody after agents with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission responded to a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at Tipsy Tiger, a bar located in the 11300 block of Montwood Drive. TABC agents were outside the bar where officials said "they observed a fight break out on the bar's patio area."

TABC said "one person drew and fired a firearm" during the fight.

Two people were injured as a result of the shooting, one of the victims was transported to a local hospital.

The alleged shooter fled the area on foot and was later taken into custody TABC agents about a block away from the bar. El Paso Police arrived at the scene and arrested 26-year-old Trevion Kimbrough

“I couldn’t be prouder of the agents whose quick thinking and decisive actions undoubtedly

prevented this incident from spiraling into more serious injuries or loss of life,” TABC Executive

Director Thomas Graham said. “I’m grateful to our El Paso enforcement team and our local law

enforcement partners.”

Kimbrough was booked into the El Paso County Jail by El Paso Police and is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.