ABC-7 Listens: Tequila Tariffs & KVIA reporting in Jalisco, Mexico

EL PASO (KVIA) - We at ABC-7 received a lot of e-mails and comments after the special report "TEQUILA TARIFF TALKS" came out in late August. ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala traveled to Jalisco, Mexico to see how potential tariffs would effect prices of tequila being imported through Ciudad Juarez, and into El Paso.

Ruben wrote to KVIA: "If you can't afford to drink, then maybe you shouldn't."

Santiago added, "America first for once. Tariffs are working and we the people need them."

Meanwhile, Jeff chimed in: "Just walk across and buy it for half the price across to Juarez."

The suggestion from Jeff was actually a great idea.

If the potential tariffs from bottles of tequila are passed on to consumers here in El Paso, walking to Juarez to buy your liquor could be an option.

However, don't forget, unlike California, Arizona and the state of New Mexico, Texas actually charges a liquor tax when you cross over spirits from Mexico. So be prepared for that.