Powerball jackpot surges to $1.8B — 2nd largest jackpot in US history

By Jack Moore

September 5, 2025, 11:49 PM

After more than three months without a big winner, the Powerball jackpot has swelled to $1.8 billion -- the second-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history -- with the next drawing set for Saturday night.

The estimated cash value -- if a winner opts for a lump sum payment -- is $826.4 million before taxes.

Besides a lump sum, a winner can also choose an annuitized prize of the full estimated $1.8 billion -- which will come in one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year.

Saturday’s drawing will be the 42nd since the Powerball jackpot was last won on May 31 in California. The current streak has tied the game’s record for the most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Tickets cost $2 and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Drawings are broadcast live from Tallahassee, Florida, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET and streamed on Powerball.com.

