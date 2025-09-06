Wet N’ Wild to host first ever haunted scaregrounds

ANTHONY, Texas (KVIA)- While summer may have come to an end, Wet N' Wild has announced its first ever Haunted Scaregrounds coming this fall.

The Haunted Scaregrounds will open October 3rd and certain nights through November 1st.

The grounds will be filled with activities, scare actors wandering the grounds, food and even a haunted house provided by 915Live.

Some of the treats spookygoers can enjoy are items such as Pumpkin Scream Spiced Funnel Cakes, Freakshow Fried Oreos, CarnEvil Corn, specialty drinks and more.

Ticket prices vary. The All-Access Admission ticket allows guests to access the Haunted Scaregrounds and gain entry for the Haunted House. The Grounds Only Admission ticket allows guests to enjoy the Scareground's spooky vibes.

Wet N' Wild Season Passholders can also enjoy the Haunted Scaregrounds ahead of opening night with Preview Nights on September 26 and 27.

Tickets are on sale now starting at only $9.99+tax when purchased online in advance.

For more information regarding tickets, hours, parking and more visit wetnwildwaterworld.