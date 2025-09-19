ABC-7 Xtra: The relationship among TV networks, local affiliates and the FCC

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – The suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! has sparked a conversation on the relationship among TV networks, local TV affiliates and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Here's how it works: The FCC issues licenses to local broadcasters like KVIA ABC-7.

Local stations then enter agreements with networks like ABC, NBC, CBS, or Fox for programming.

That doesn't mean stations are owned by the networks. In fact, few are.

In KVIA ABC-7's case, we're owned by News-Press & Gazette. There are big companies such as Nexstar and Sinclair that own hundreds of local affiliates.

Affiliates generally don't have a say on the content of network programs – not Jimmy Kimmel Live!, not The Bachelor or ABC News.

But because local broadcasters are required to operate in the public interest, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr stressed that affiliates have the right to refuse national programs they believe are against their communities' values.

And that's what happened.

Nexstar and Sinclair called Kimmel's remarks offensive, inappropriate and deeply insensitive. The companies decided to drop his show.

Combined, they own 60 ABC affiliates. It's worth noting Nexstar is in the middle of a merger that requires FCC approval.

If you wish to let ABC know how you feel about the Kimmel decision, you can do so at support.abc.com/hc/en-us or call 818-460-7477.