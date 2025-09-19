Special Report: A Summit to Remember

Join ABC-7's Marcel Clarke and her friends as she takes on the challenge of Half Dome — one of the most iconic and demanding hikes in Yosemite National Park. Towering nearly 9,000 feet above sea level, Half Dome is known for its dramatic granite face, steep switchbacks and the final adrenaline-pumping ascent up the cables section.

It's a test of endurance, strength and determination — four El Paso women shared together after numerous hikes and training in the borderland.

Watch A Summit to Remember Wednesday night at 10 p.m.