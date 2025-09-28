Sunday Funday: El General Humvee and FCC Motorsports

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El General Humvee and FCC Motorsports is the place where a passion for cars meets artistic craftsmanship.

This "Top Secret Car Ranch" started around three years ago and provides SystemX ceramic coatings and custom car builds alongside a wide collection of cars, like the 6x6 H1 Humvee. They specialize in ceramic coating, wraps and paint jobs.

El General Humvee and FCC Motorsports is a supporter of local car culture in El Paso. They host events like FCC Fest where music and car enthusiasts collide alongside other car shows in the Borderland.

El General Humvee and FCC Motorsports has also gained national recognition for their passion when it comes to custom builds and their unique craftsmanship.

The owner, Alfredo Morga, says "What we're trying to do is build some wilds cars from here in El Paso, take them and showcase all over the US, and our goal is to go to Sema, one of the biggest shows in the US and all over the world."

To learn more about El General Humvee and FCC Motorsports, they say you can visit their Instagram page at el_general_humvee