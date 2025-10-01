Housing New Mexico celebrates ribbon-cutting of new senior apartment complex

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Pedrena Apartment, a brand new senior apartment complex, had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday.

The complex is located at the intersection of El Paseo Road and Farney Lane.

The new apartment complex for people 55 and over, has 80 apartments with in a three story building and three single-level duplexes.

Future residents could look forward to having washers and dryers in each unity, private decks and patios, an elevator, fitness room, and more.

Housing New Mexico Director of Housing Development, George Maestas says:

“Many seniors in Las Cruces have a new place to call home, thanks to the addition of Pedrena Apartments to the community. Housing New Mexico is proud to be a partner by providing several funding sources for the development of Pedrena, increasing affordable housing opportunities for New Mexicans across the state.”

According to Housing of New Mexico, a majority of the units will have a income restriction of 60% or less of the American Median Income,

Meanwhile, around 8 of units will have income restriction of a 30% or less of the American Median Income restriction.