Barricaded subject dies after fire burns in Las Cruces apartment

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A person died while barricading themselves from Doña Ana County deputies late Thursday night.

DASO deputies attempted to contact a person with multiple felony warrants inside the Telshor Apartments near Mesilla Valley Mall.

The barricaded subject refused to leave the apartment. During the standoff, a fire started inside the building, and all units evacuated, according to DASO.

Firefighters knocked down the fire. The barricaded subject was found and pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

DASO is handling the investigation and will remain on the scene throughout the night. It's asking the public to avoid the area.