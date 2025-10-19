1 dead, 13 injured after car crashes into child’s birthday party in Maryland

The alleged driver of the vehicle has turned himself in, police said.

By Jack Moore and Bill Hutchinson

October 19, 2025, 12:34 PM

One person was killed and 13 others injured, including a toddler, after a vehicle crashed into a child's birthday party being held on the lawn of a Maryland home Saturday night, according to police.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday in a residential neighborhood in Bladensburg, Maryland, a few miles northeast of the nation's capital.

Of those injured, eight were children, ranging in age from 1 to 17 years old, and six adults, including the deceased victim, the Bladensburg Police Department said in a statement Sunday afternoon, amending an earlier statement that put the total number of people injured at 11.

"A vehicle that traveled from the area of Annapolis Road struck several individuals that were gathered in front of the residence for a child's birthday party," according to the earlier police statement.

The Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department said in a social media post Saturday evening that of the 11 people taken to the hospital, nine were juveniles, including "1 infant."

"1 juvenile female & 1 infant transported in critical condition," according to the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department post. The other victims have "serious but not life-threatening injuries," according to the post.

Seven of the victims were taken to Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C.; three were being treated at Capital Regional Medical Center near Landover, Maryland; and one was being cared for at Howard University Hospital, according to the police statement earlier Sunday.

Police Sunday afternoon said that one of the victims, whom they identified as 31-year-old Ashley Hernandez Gutierrez of Washington, D.C., had died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle initially fled the scene on foot Saturday night, according to police, but turned himself in on Sunday. Police identified him as a 66-year-old male from Washington, D.C.

"Consultation with the Prince George's County State's Attorney is underway and criminal charges are pending against the driver," according to the police statement.

"Six of the juvenile victims have been treated and released" from the hospital, according to police, while "one has been admitted and is in stable condition."

"Three adult victims have been admitted to the hospital and are in stable condition, one is pending treatment, and one has been released," the police statement further said.