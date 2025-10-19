Family turns tragedy into purpose after daughters death inspires TxDOT campaign

October marks National Pedestrian Safety Month, and for one Texas family, it’s a painful reminder of a walk that changed their lives forever.

31-year-old U.S. Air Force Major Brenna Cole Pickrel was walking her dog, Daisy, near her San Antonio home when a driver ran a stop sign and hit her. She died three days later.

Her parents, Tom and Linda Cole, say Brenna was full of life. A career officer dedicated to her country and the people around her.

“Brenna loved serving her country. She loved serving in the Air Force,” said her mother, Linda Cole. “At the time of her death, she had served ten years and had planned to continue as a career officer.”

Now, her parents are sharing Brenna’s story through TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign, hoping to prevent other families from experiencing the same pain.

“No one wants to live through that pain,” said her father, Tom Cole. “We just hope drivers realize it really can make the difference between life and death.”

TxDOT officials say October is the deadliest month of the year for pedestrians in Texas, with 773 pedestrian deaths reported in 2024 — nearly one-fifth of all roadway fatalities.

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams says cooler weather and darker evenings create riskier conditions.

“This time of year, Texans may be more inclined to get outside to enjoy the cooler weather, but fewer daylight hours can create darker, riskier conditions,” Williams said. “We can all do our part to help keep each other safe by taking precautions — whether you’re driving down the road or walking in your neighborhood.”

For Brenna’s parents, spreading awareness is a way to honor her memory.

“Our hearts ache every day, but if Brenna’s story can save even one life — then her light keeps shining,” Linda said.

TxDOT urges drivers to slow down, stay alert, and put phones away.

You can learn more about pedestrian safety at DriveLikeATexan.com.