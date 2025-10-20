UTEP launches AI-powered manikins to train future nurses

The University of Texas at El Paso is transforming nursing education with new AI-powered manikins that breathe, blink, and respond like real patients.

The technology allows students to practice emergency scenarios and patient care inside UTEP’s state-of-the-art Nursing Center for Simulation. The $1.1 million project, supported by The Hospitals of Providence and Tenet Healthcare, aims to better prepare students for real hospital settings while addressing the region’s nursing shortage.