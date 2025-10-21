El Paso gas prices drop below national average for first time in nearly a year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Good news for El Paso drivers - gas prices are trending down and are now below the national average for the first time in nearly a year.

According to AAA Texas, the average prices for a gallon of regular gas in El Paso is $2.68, compared to $3.01 at this time last year. Statewide, prices have dropped steadily over the past month, falling even further in the last week.

AAA spokesperson Daniel Armbruster says this drop comes down to a simple economics: Supply is high, demand is low, and crude oil prices have fallen below $60 dollars a barrel.

“We have an abundance of supply in the market and there’s been a decrease in demand,” Armbruster said. “At this point, the picture looks really good for drivers who want lower gas prices.”

Another reason for the price dip is the seasonal shift to winter-blend gasoline, which is cheaper to produce. That savings is being passed on to consumers and for many El Pasoans, it's making a difference.

“Gas prices are trending downward in El Paso and across the state,” Armbruster added. “So as far as gas prices going down right now, the picture looks really good.”

Crude oil plays a key role in the overall cost of gasoline. Armbruster says that as global oil production increases, it continues to ease prices locally. However, he cautions that these numbers can change quickly depending on international markets, refinery production, and travel demand.

“Certainly anything around the world — events, changes in production — can impact the price of crude oil,” he explained.

As the holidays approach, travel demand could nudge prices back up slightly. But Armbruster says most data points to continued affordability, especially compared to last year’s prices.

“More than 40% of Americans plan to take a road trip in the next year,” he said. “We expect road trips to remain popular this fall and winter.”

AAA also reminds drivers that good habits behind the wheel can help save even more. That means avoiding quick accelerations, maintaining your vehicle, and driving at steady speeds to maximize fuel efficiency.