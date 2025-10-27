Dangers to know before Halloween trick-or-treating

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office wants to remind parents of how to keep children safe during trick-or-treating this Halloween.

Sheriff Oscar Ugarte says this week families should check the Texas Sex Offender Registry before sending kids to neighborhoods for trick-or-treating.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there are approximately 2,100 registered sex offenders in El Paso County and the City of El Paso.

But there are ways to check which neighborhoods to avoid for trick-or-treating, search your location on the El Paso Sheriff's Office or the Texas Public Sex Offender Website.

"It has not changed, 'stranger danger,'" said Ugarte. "There's an individual that you do not know, just advise your child, do not make contact, do not take any items from a person that you do not know or you're not familiar with."

Other tips the El Paso County Sheriff's Office shares for Halloween safety are:

Candy Safety

Check all candy before allowing children to eat it.

Discard any unwrapped or homemade treats.

Check for opened candy. In recent years, there have been reports of narcotics, including THC products, being disguised to look like candy or snacks.

Trick-or-Treating Safety

Always accompany young children while trick-or-treating.

Use well-lit streets and stay on sidewalks.

Remind children to never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle.

Use reflective tape or light-colored costumes to make children more visible at night.

Costume Safety

Make sure costumes do not restrict movement or vision.

Use makeup instead of masks when possible for better visibility.

Avoid props that could be mistaken for real weapons.

Driver Awareness