Explosion at refinery in Artesia New Mexico

Artesia Police Department
today at 11:58 AM
Published 12:20 PM

ARTESIA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Artesia Police Department is currently responding to an explosion at the HF Sinclair Navajo Refinery.

Police are urging the community to stay clear of the refinery area and avoid locations that are being affected by the thick smoke coming from the plant.

They are asking anyone in the path of the smoke to stay indoors and keep windows and doors closed.

Emergency services are on scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

Ximena Cordero

