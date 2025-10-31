Food city to provide gift cards amongst government shutdown

Local grocery store chain Food City has announced it will be providing gift cards for those receiving Food Stamps (SNAP) and federal workers who are currently going without pay. This comes as the federal government has been shutdown for the past 31 days and is the second longest government shutdown in U.S. history as of Oct. 31.

The Food City Community Support Gift Card Program is intended to provide support for community members and are supported by Food City and generosity of their costumers according to a statement by Food City. "Community is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to supporting local families and helping one another through difficult moments." said Food City in a press release.

To apply for these gift cards Food City asks that only one application is made per house hold to allow them to distribute as many gift cards to as many households as possible.

If you would like to buy a gift card or donate a gift card visit Food City in person at one of their two locations on 7444 Gateway Blvd East or 3200 Alameda.

To apply for this gift card click on the link.