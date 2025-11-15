Mega Millions jackpot won as grand prize approached $1 billion

The jackpot was an estimated $980 million ahead of the drawing.

By Jon Haworth and Meredith Deliso

November 14, 2025, 10:16 PM

There is a jackpot winner in the Mega Millions, as the grand prize approached $1 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing.

The winning jackpot ticket is in Georgia, according to Mega Millions.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 1, 8, 11, 12, 57 and, for the gold Mega Ball, 7.

The jackpot grew to an estimated $980 million on Friday after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night. That would make it the eighth largest in the lottery game's history.

The jackpot was previously last won on June 27.

The prize had an estimated cash value of $452.2 million, which can be offered as a one-time lump sum payment or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

After four jackpot wins in the first half of this year, Friday's drawing marked the 40th drawing in this run, a game record, since it was last won in Virginia on June 27.

The odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 290,472,336, according to Mega Millions.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 for one play.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot prize ever won was $1.6 billion on Aug. 8, 2023.