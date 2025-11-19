Skip to Content
Twin brothers missing, endangered from Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office needs help finding two men last seen in Fabens. It added, they may need medical assistance.

24-year-olds Aaron and Jorge Sanchez are white males. According to the missing persons report, they were last seen wearing black, white and blue sweaters; blue pants and dark shoes.

The report said they were last seen on Mike Maros St. near Fabens High School Tuesday morning.

If you have any information, call EPCSO at (915) 538-2292 or 911.

