Toritlla factory on Doniphan Drive catches fire

UPDATE (7:47 a.m.): The fire happened at La Esparanza Tortilla Factory. The scene is now clear. No word on any injuries.

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Doniphan Drive near Anthony Avenue is closed after a structure fire. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a traffic alert for the area.

In an Instagram post, EPCSO said a "structure fire in the area" shut down the 7200 block of Doniphan Drive, northbound.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 reached out to EPCSO for more information.