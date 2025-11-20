Skip to Content
News

Toritlla factory on Doniphan Drive catches fire

By
today at 7:51 AM
Published 6:57 AM

UPDATE (7:47 a.m.): The fire happened at La Esparanza Tortilla Factory. The scene is now clear. No word on any injuries.

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Doniphan Drive near Anthony Avenue is closed after a structure fire. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office issued a traffic alert for the area.

In an Instagram post, EPCSO said a "structure fire in the area" shut down the 7200 block of Doniphan Drive, northbound.

This is a developing story. ABC-7 reached out to EPCSO for more information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Gabrielle Lopez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.