El Chapo’s son pleas guilty in plea deal

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- A son of notorious drug lord "El Chapo" Guzman has changed his plea to guilty on drug charges in the U.S., according to reporting by the Associated Press.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez had originally pled not guilty last year.

After he was arrested alongside another infamous Sinaloa cartel leader - Ismael “El mayo” Zambada.

They landed in a private plane at the Dona Ana County international jetport in Santa Teresa and were held by federal law enforcement in El Paso.

According to the AP, as part of the deal to plead guilty, Guzman Lopez admitted to overseeing the production and trafficking of large amounts of cocaine, heroin, meth, marijuana and fentanyl into the United States.

Another son of "El Chapo," Ovidio Guzman Lopez, pled guilty in July to drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms charges as part of a deal with US prosecutors.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is serving a life sentence form the 2019 conviction for his role as the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel smuggling drugs over decades into the U.S.