Hospice El Paso pediatric patient to spread joy with Toy Drive for local children

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- 7-year-old Kenia Marisol Huerta Medina, a participant of Hospice El Paso's Butterfly Program, has a wish to help others this holiday season.

According to Hospice El Paso, Kenia is battling diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, a cancer that affects the central nervous system to include the brain and spinal cord.

As apart of her holiday wish, Kenia is asking for Christmas toys and other gifts for undeserved children in the El Paso region.

Kenia's mother, Juana Medina, says that Kenia's wish is due to her daughter's giving spirt and deep faith in God.

“Kenia told me that God placed it in her heart to help children by bringing them joy through a toy,” said Juana. “She told me she had a dream where she was already delivering the toys and could see the big smiles on the children’s faces. She hopes that through this, we will all learn the gift of giving.”

Hospice of El Paso is encouraging the El Paso community is encouraged to donate new and unwrapped gifts for children of all ages.

Those who want to donate to the drive have until Tuesday, December 10th and toys can be dropped off at the Hospice of El Paso, 8515 Lockheed Drive, El Paso, Tx 79925.

“Kenia’s beautiful wish is an extraordinary act of kindness, and it reflects the heart of what Hospice El Paso strives to provide—comfort, dignity, and moments of joy,” said Interim CEO for Hospice El Paso Robert Enriquez. “We are grateful to stand beside her and her family, and we encourage the El Paso community to help make her dream of giving a reality for children across our region.”