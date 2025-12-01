Skip to Content
Man arrested for Deadly Conduct after firing shots outside a bar

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-29-year-old Armando Estrada Jr was arrested for Deadly Conduct after firing shots at the Incredibles Bar.

On November 20, around 1:30 am, police were called to the 5000 block of Alabama regarding a shots-fire call that happened in the parking lot of the Incredibles Bar.

According to police, investigation revealed that a man, was involved in an altercation in the bar, and while leaving the establishment, he fired upon the business. No one was injured in a result of the shooting, police say.

Through investigation, police were able to identify Estrada as the person who fired the shots.

On November 25, Estrada was found and placed into custody. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and his bond was set at $5,000.

