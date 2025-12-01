The EPPD STI unit investigates a collision involving a pedestrian in Lower Valley

(UPDATE- 12:36 PM) - The El Paso Fire Department has confirmed that the pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and the call came in at 10:20 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The El Paso Police Department's Special Traffic Investigation unit is responding to a collision involving a pedestrian at the 600 block of Lancaster Dr.

Officials have not released the condition of the pedestrian.

A crew is on their way to scene and once we find out more information we will update you on air and online.