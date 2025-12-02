Khalid comes back home to spread holiday cheer at “Christmas with Khalid”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso singer Khalid hosted his annual "Christmas with Khalid", giving away toys to 600 children from Hueco Elementary School.

Khalid was there to personally hand out gifts to the children.

“It warms my heart to see the kids open their presents,” Khalid said. “Nothing feels better than this."

According to organizers, the event offered children a joyful experience filled with music, celebration and personalized gifts.

Anthony Tomasheski, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso, said “The Great Khalid Foundation’s gift giveaway is a great example of the community coming together to

make a difference. This event aligns with our goal at the Boys & Girls Clubs of El Paso to ensure every child experiences the warmth of the holiday season."

Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso was this year's principal sponsor of the event, contributing $5000 which were used towards the 600 gifts.