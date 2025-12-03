Canutillo Independent School District names superintendent lone finalist

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Canutillo Independent School District's Board of Trustees unanimously voted Dr. Josue D. Borrego as its superintendent finalist.

The district said Borrego is an experienced school administrator in elementary, secondary campuses and central office departments. He previously worked in principal, assistant principal and executive administrator positions. Borrego helped raise campus ratings to A.

"Borrego brings with him impressive record of helping schools and school systems improve student outcomes," CISD Board President Sergio Martinez said. "The board is confident he can produce similar, if not greater, results here in Canutillo.”

Trustees will vote on Borrego’s contract in January. Borrego will succeed Superintendent Emeritus Dr. Pedro Galaviz.