Bring the gift of warmth and donate to Operation Noel

(UPDATE- 12:47 pm) Fox Auto has donated $5,000 to Operation Noel.

Prior to this donation, the current donation total for Operation Noel is at $24,386 out of the goal for $45,000.

(UPDATE- 12:18 pm) The total amount raised so far for Operation Noel is at $23,916 out of the goal for $45,000.

(UPDATE- 11:39 am) Operation Noel is at $3,868 out of the goal of $45,000.

(UPDATE-10:49 am) Currently Operation Noel is at $2,164 out of the goal of $45,000.

(UPDATE- 10:37 am) A person who wished to remain anonymous donated $100.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Donate to Operation Noel here. For nearly 80 years, Operation Noel has worked to ensure that Borderland children get the coats they need to stay warm each winter.

By donating, you will help make that mission possible.

Operation Noel works with local agencies and schools to identify children in need and deliver them coats. The money raised stays local and helps children in El Paso and Ciudad Juárez.

Donate today to make a difference in the life of children in our community.