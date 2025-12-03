Max Grossman’s case to be dismissed after diversion program 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A misdemeanor case involving well-known watchdog and University of Texas at El Paso associate professor Max Grossman will be dismissed after he completes the conditions of a pretrial diversion program, according to records obtained by ABC-7.



Grossman, 57, was arrested September 5 on a family violence charge in connection to an August 27 incident involving his former girlfriend, court records show.

In a written response to ABC-7’s request for information, Stephanie Valle, Special Projects Administrator with the El Paso District Attorney’s Office, said in part: “The decision to refer the Defendant to pre-trial diversion was made after a comprehensive review of the facts and circumstances of the case, the strength of the evidence, and the Defendant’s lack of criminal history."

Court records show that Grossman is required to pay a fee and complete a Victim Impact Panel, which the Texas Department of Criminal Justice describes as an educational program.

The court document states that Grossman’s case will be dismissed once he completes the program’s conditions, but any violation of those conditions would jeopardize the dismissal.

Records show the case will be partially expunged—meaning, it will be visible only to the District Attorney’s Office and not the public.

Grossman’s criminal defense attorney Brian Kennedy told ABC-7 Grossman has completed all his pre-trial diversion requirements.

Kennedy also referred us back to his earlier comment, saying, ‘As I initially said, we look forward to clearing Mr. Grossman’s name and with this dismissal his name has been cleared.”

Grossman and his former partner have also filed civil suits against each other.