El Pasoans Visit Basilica De Guadalupe in Mexico City: Special Report on Thursday

MEXICO CITY -- (KVIA) December 12th is celebrated worldwide as the "Day of our Lady of Guadalupe" (Guadalupe is an indigenous version of the Virgen Mary). Tens of millions of people honor "La Virgen de Guadalupe on that date, and the days leading up to it, all throughout the world.

In another version of "People, Places & Paul", ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala traveled from Juarez to Mexico City to bring us a special report on the many people, including El Pasoans, that make the pilgrimage to the Basilica de Guadalupe every year around this time.

The Special Report Will Air on Thursday, December 11th on ABC-7 at 6 p.m.

Crossing there international port of entry on foot from El Paso to Ciudad Juarez, the annual journey has begun for Bronson Smith. The native of Tucson, Arizona made the drive to El Paso, then crossed through the border and flew to Mexico City out of the Ciudad Juarez airport. His mission: to pay tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe & complete a "manda" or pilgrimage to this historic site on December 12th (The birthday of the Virgen de Guadalupe).

"I completed my commitment, not only to the Virgen Mary, but to my mother," said Bronson Smith, as he arrived to the Basilica de Guadalupe in Mexico City after trekking several kilometers on foot alongside the scores of other people also making the pilgrimage.

Smith is one of literally millions of people that embark on a pilgrimage to the Basilica de Guadalupe every year.

His arrival every year is on December 12th, which is the day the "Virgen de Guadalupe", in which an indigenous, brown Virgin Mary, miraculously appeared in 1531 to an Aztec peasent, Juan Diego.

Smith, who's a Native American, said, "It's reminiscent of what my own tribe, the Tohono O'odham Nation embraces, as far as tradition and Catholicism. It's the way I was raised in my household with my grandmother and my mother, embracing our indigenous traditions while embracing the Lord."

As "peregrinos", or those making their pilgrimage, arrive to the Basilica de Guadalupe, they'll see Aztec and other indigenous dancers combining their indigenous culture with that of Catholicism, as they pay tribute to the "brown" Virgin Mary (our Lady of Guadalupe).

For many peregrinos, like Bronson Smith, before arriving to the Basilica themselve, they'll walk several kilometers down the "Calzada de Guadalupe", carrying religious momentos, and in the case of Smith, a tribal staff.

"I pray not only for myself, but family, and my people, and my community," said Smith, while the same can be said for El Pasoan Mario Gallo, a Fabens High School Grad.

ABC-7 anchor Paul Cicala, who, for full disclosure also completed his 8th manda to the Basilica de Guadalupe, caught up with the El Pasoan Mario Gallo in Mexico City, who said, "It's been a great experience.

Gallo went on to say, "(I have) very mixed emotions, as it's my first time being here, and to come be part of history and tradition a lot of people follow."

During the walk to the Basilica de Guadalupe, it's common to see good samaritans handing out food and drinks to people who've literally been walking for weeks for their pilgrimage.

In fact, many crawl on their knees, as they approach the famous church that was built in the 1500's.

With the sound of indigenous drums playing outside, scores of faithful peregrinos enter the Basilica, and are awarded with seeing the original image of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which miraculously appeared on a cloth held by Juan Diego, now a saint, as a religious sign to his fellow Aztecs, as people from all backgrounds have also flocked to this site.

"I'm originally from West Africa," said Mary Rose, as she chatted with ABC-7's Paul Cicala a few blocks from the Basilica.

Mary Rose and her friends and family, who now live in New York, are a good example of the diversity you see along the way.

"I brought with me my sisters in Christ to praise her (Virgen of Guadalupe) to love her and pray for everybody," said Mary Rose.

As for Bronson Smith, he says his prayers, faith & celebrationg all go "full circle".

"I traveled from the Tohono O'odham Nation in Tucson, to El Paso, to Juarez, and flew to Mexico City," said Smith.

He'll also do it all over again this year, and from years to come.

"I feel blessed," said Smith, as he made the sign of the cross, and completed his manda.

The Special Report Will Air on Thursday, December 11th on ABC-7 at 6 p.m.

ABC-7's Paul Cicala periodically does a segment on KVIA called "People, Places & Paul" that showcases interesting characters of El Paso, including diverse places in the borderland, along with the movers-and-shakers of our region, including Ciudad Juarez, & other parts of the USA & Mexico. To see more of his stories, you can click this link.

If you'd like to attend a midnight mass dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe on midnight of December 12th, celebrations begin at sundown on Thursday, December 11th at St. Mark's Catholic Church on the East side of El Paso.

There'll also be matachines paying tribute to Our Lady of Guadalupe on Thursday, December 11th at the church until the mass begins at midnight heading into Friday, December 12th.

Also, Our Lady of Guadlupe Church, in Central El Paso, will have a midnight mass you can attend,

The Special Report Will Air on Thursday, December 11th on ABC-7 at 6 p.m.