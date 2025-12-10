House fire breaks out in downtown El Paso

A large house fire broke out tonight in downtown El Paso, impacting two buildings.

It happened near Myrtle Avenue and Octavia Street. The call came in regarding the home on Octavia at 7:35 p.m.

According to the El Paso fire department, the structures located at 1026 Myrtle Avenue and 311 Octavia Street caught fire, but fire crews were able to put both of the flames out.

The fire department says fire investigators are on the scene as well as crews monitoring for flare up and checking for hotspots.

According to the fire department, the home on Octavia appeared to be abandoned, and the home on Myrtle was evacuated.

As of now, no injuries have been reported.