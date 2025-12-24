KVIA reports from Agua Prieta, Mexico for Christmas surprise for kids in rough barrio

Agua Prieta, Sonora -Mexico- (KVIA): A group of coaches & volunteers continue to give back to the borderland, -especially during the holidays.

Tonight, on ABC-7 at ten pm, Paul Cicala will report from Mexico on an inspiring program to help kids get Christmas presents in some of the more marginal neighborhoods of Agua Prieta, Sonora.

That list includes boxing trainers and coaches from our border neighbors in Chihuahua, Mexico, and a gracious coach, who takes part in gift-giving for Christmas every year.

You may remember Coach Jeff Scurran and his donations of soccer equipment to kids from "Colonia Mesquital", a rough neighborhood in Ciudad Juarez. Here's a link to that story.

ABC-7 Anchor Paul Cicala joined Coach Scurran again in Agua Prieta, Sonora, which is a bordertown just west of the Chihuahua state line, for another edition of "People, Places & Paul":

"I'm really happy for Christmas," said 6-year-old Paulette as she shows off the gifts she received for Christmas in one of the poorest neighboroods in the border town of Agua Prieta, "Feliz Navidad."

Thanks in much part to Coach Jeff Scurran, and Magaly Moreno, from the charity "Un Pedacito Del Cielo", hundreds of kids got a gift for the Christmas season.

"I've been so fortunate that I can go to Ciudad Juarez, Agua Prieta and other border communities, and I get so much help from the local communities , & it's so rewarding when you see all the kids and all the support we get," said Jeff Scurran.

This years gift giving celebration took place at the community boxing gym in the neighborhood "Colonia Buenos Aires" in Agua Prieta, just a few miles south of the border with Douglas, Arizona.

A group of motorcycle club members from that region, "Los Zainos", also helped raise money for gifts for these kids.

Eduardo Cisneros, a member of "Zainos" de Agua Prieta, said, "When you get the kids and get them happy, all the families together.. that's our satisfaction as a club."

Enrique Solis, a member of los "Zainos" and a native of Chihuahua, Mexico, said, "It's a beautiful feeling to get these kids gifts for Christmas."

For many of these children, it'll be the only present they'll get for the Christmas.

If you'd like to help donate to help these kids, and get gifts and sports equipment to children in rough neighborhoods in Juarez, Mexico, you can email: Coachscurran@yahoo.com

