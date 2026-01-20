El Paso artists raise alarm over possible removal of historic Chamizal Mural
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Concern is growing among El Paso artists and community members over the future of a decades-old mural displayed at the Chamizal National Memorial, after claims surfaced online that the artwork could be removed under new federal policies.
The mural, titled “Our Heritage,” was created in 1993 by Carlos Flores, a 92-year-old artist who has spent decades contributing to the cultural landscape of the Borderland. Flores, who was born in Ciudad Juárez in 1933 and later became a resident of El Paso, is recognized as one of the last living artists associated with the original Mexican School of Muralism.