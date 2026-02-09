Man arrested for possessing drugs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of narcotics on Sunday, February 8th. EPCSO says deputies were checking a car at 7105 Doniphan Dr. and observed drugs in plain view inside the car.

EPCSO says deputies found meth and marijuana. Officials say 49-year-old Troy Dean Hall admitted that the drugs belonged to him. Hall is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1/1-B (≥4g <200g) and Possession of Marijuana (<2 oz). He was booked into jail on a $5,100 bond.