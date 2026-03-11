Skip to Content
News

UTEP researchers uncover new evidence on rattlesnakes in the Borderland

By
New
Published 5:59 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A group of researchers at UTEP have new evidence that gives light into why the rattlesnakes' rattle has persisted for millions of years.

The group, led by Dr. Océane Da Cunha, 3-D printed a replica rattlesnake that made a realistic rattle to test out different animal responses. They worked with the El Paso Zoo and tested on 38 different species to see their reactions.

“These results suggest the rattlesnake rattle serves a dual purpose,” said Da Cunha. “Animals with no prior exposure to rattlesnakes still reacted strongly, which supports the idea that rattling acts as a deimatic, or startle, signal. But the amplified response in species that share their present distribution with rattlesnakes points to an evolved, innate sensitivity to the rattle.”

ABC-7 spoke with Da Cunha and Joshua Mead, another researcher on the project, about why they wanted to do this study and what impacts it could have on rattlesnakes in the future. The full story is tonight on ABC-7 at 10.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.