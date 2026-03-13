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ABC-7 Xtra Sunday – “One Battle After Another” and the State of the Borderland Film Industry

"One Battle After Another"/ Warner Bros.
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Published 5:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A major motion picture racking up recognitions and nominations this awards season prominently features El Paso and the Borderland.

With "One Battle After Another" up for 13 Academy Awards including Best Picture, ABC-7 is looking further into how it depicts the Sun City and what that means going forward.

Our region has often been seen in Hollywood productions over the years, with a number of movies featuring A-list actors like Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Neeson, and more.

So what is the state of the film industry in the area, and what impact do state policies and incentives have in the possibility of bringing more to the Borderland in the future?

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, join host Andrew J. Polk he speaks with those working in and promoting movie production in El Paso and Las Cruces.

Tune in Sunday at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend.

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Andrew J. Polk

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