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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm, windy weekend brings elevated fire danger across the borderland

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Updated
today at 7:33 AM
Published 7:27 AM

A warm and windy weekend is setting up across the Borderland, with fire danger rising as humidity drops and winds increase.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will stay 10 to 15 degrees above average through the weekend, with El Paso expected to reach the mid-80s on Saturday and the mid-80s again on Sunday. Winds will increase Saturday afternoon, remain elevated overnight, and strengthen again Sunday, creating near-critical to critical fire weather conditions in parts of the region.

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Ilyhanee Robles

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