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Unhelmeted motorcyclist hospitalized after crash early Saturday, Horizon City PD says

HCPD
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Published 11:27 AM

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA)- The Horizon City Police Department says that one person was taken to the hospital with life-threating injuries after a motorcycle crash that happened early Saturday morning.

According to HCPD, the call came in around 2:20 am at the 14100 block of Nunda Dr. in Horizon City.

Police say the preliminary investigation reveals that the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, lost control, hit a curb and nearby rock wall.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threating injuries and the identity of the rider is being withheld until family is notified.

HCPD Special Traffic Investigations Unit was requested to the scene and are investigating to determine the cause of the crash but officials believe speed and alcohol are factors.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is ask to contact the Horizon City Police Department.

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Armando Ramirez

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