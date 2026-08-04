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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triple digit temps expected under Tuesday heat advisory

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Updated
today at 6:54 AM
Published 6:30 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Temperatures will lean a bit hotter for your Tuesday as storm chances still remain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Weather Alert for the El Paso county area:

This morning we started off with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. By lunch will will lean hotter. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 104, Las Cruces 103.

Thunderstorm chances are still lingering at 10-20% through the region.

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Sarah Coria

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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