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One person airlifted, two others injured in Las Cruces car crash

KVIA
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Published 2:08 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -The New Mexico State University Police has confirmed that one person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries and two others suffered minor injuries after crash early Saturday morning.

A spokesperson with the NMSU Police says that around 2 a.m. a vehicle left the roadway near the intersection of Triviz and Cholla in Las Cruces.

Officials say the person with serious injuries was impaled by an object sometime during the crash and was airlifted to a hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and once more information becomes available we will update you on air and online.

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Armando Ramirez

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