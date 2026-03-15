Skip to Content
News

Authorities in Juárez seek answers after finding the body of a minor

FGE CHIHUAHUA
By
Published 5:19 PM

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA)- Officials with the Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office are looking for clues that would help answer questions after finding the body of a minor Tuesday, March 10.

Authorities say the body of the child was located near the intersection of Carretera Casas Grandes and Calle Segunda, in the outskirts of Juárez.

FGE CHIHUAHUA

Officials say individuals various agencies conducted a search in the nearby area to look for evidence, witnesses, cameras or related objects.

FGE Chihuahua
FGE Chihuahua

Officials also mention that a sketch of the minor was distributed in the area as an attempt to locate family members. If anyone has information, authorities say individuals can contact the Search Commission at (614) 429 3300 Ext. 11343, (656) 629 3300 Ext. 56923 and 56924, or call the 911 or 089 Anonymous Complaint emergency lines.

FGE Chihuahua
Article Topic Follows: News
abc-7
Chihuahua State Attorney General's Office
fge chihuahua
juarez
kvia

Jump to comments ↓

Armando Ramirez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.