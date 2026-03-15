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Catholic Diocese of El Paso release pastoral message on mass detention and deportations

KVIA
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Published 11:15 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Officials with the Catholic Diocese of El Paso released a pastoral letter on mass detention and deportations occurring in El Paso, which officials say marks the first pastoral letter released by a Catholic bishop on this particular topic.

Officials say Bishop Mark J. Seitz directs this pastoral message is directed at those directly impacted by these policies, including migrants and their families, US citizens and law enforcement.

In the letter Bishop Seitz condemns the deaths of immigrants in the detention facilities as well as saying that the mass deportations separate families, divide neighbors and threaten El Paso's economic wellbeing.

This message is released ahead of this year’s March & Vigil for Human Life and Mass Deportations which will take place March 24th at 6pm at San Jacinto Plaza.

Below is the full Pastoral message on mass detention and deportations in El Paso:

2026.02.15 MS Pastoral Message EMBARGOED (1) (1)
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Armando Ramirez

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