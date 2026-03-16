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Border Patrol conducts more controlled detonations in the Mt. Cristo Rey area

KVIA
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Published 12:14 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Border Patrol for the El Paso Sector released a video on social media showing controlled detonations in the Mt. Cristo Rey area, as part of the plan to expand the Border Wall through the area.

In the post officials say Border Patrol are conducting another controlled blast to clear the way for vital infrastructure and strengthen homeland security.

Border Patrol also goes on to say in the post that the El Paso’s Mt. Cristo Rey area is known for unexpected crossings.

Officials do not say when these new detonations occurred in the post.

Below is the edited video released by Border Patrol.

For the original post, click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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