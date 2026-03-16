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Judge temporarily blocks RFK Jr.’s efforts to reshape childhood vaccine policy

Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0
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Published 2:41 PM

Kennedy reduced the number of recommended shots from 17 to 11.

By Youri Benadjaoud and Mary Kekatos

March 16, 2026, 2:34 PM

Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A Massachusetts judge ruled on Monday in favor of medical organizations in their litigation against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his changes to federal vaccine policy.

The judge temporarily blocked changes to the childhood vaccine schedule that were made at the beginning of this year, in which Kennedy reduced the number of recommended shots from 17 to 11. 

The judge also suspended the appointments of the 13 members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee, who were all appointed unilaterally by Kennedy after he fired all the preceding members. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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