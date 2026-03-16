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Person hospitalized with serious injuries after ATV crash in Far East El Paso

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Published 12:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving an ATV in the Montana area over the weekend.

Officials say that the driver sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The Sheriff's Offices say this incident serves as an important reminder to always operate ATVs safely and wear proper protective equipment, including a helmet and other safety gear.

Officials say that deputies remain committed to keeping our community safe and encourage everyone to follow the law and prioritize safety when operating off-road vehicles.

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Armando Ramirez

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