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Sunland Park Fire Department rescues two from collapsed trench

Sunland Park Fire Department
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Published 4:50 PM

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA)- The Sunland Park Fire Department rescued two males from a collapsed trench Monday morning at the 1600 block of McNutt Rd.

According to officials, Dona Ana County Fire Rescue, DAFR, transported one male in his 20’s with minor injuries. While the other male early in his 60’s refused transport.

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Armando Ramirez

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