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What does the film ‘One Battle After Another’ mean for El Paso

KVIA
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today at 10:48 AM
Published 10:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At the awards ceremony,"One Battle After Another" won the highly coveted Oscar for best picture.

Sara Murphy, the producer of the film, took stage alongside Paul Thomas Anderson last night to accept the final award at the Oscars.

Tonight on ABC-7, a deeper look at whether this could bring more visitors and filmmakers to the Borderland.

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Olivia Vara

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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