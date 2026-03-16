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White House chief of staff Susie Wiles diagnosed with breast cancer: Trump

Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/16/2025
Daniel Torok / White House
Acquired Through MGN Online on 12/16/2025
By
Published 10:18 AM

She will begin treatment immediately, the president said.

By ABC NEWS

March 16, 2026, 10:13 AM

President Donald Trump said in a social media post Monday that White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been "diagnosed with early stage breast cancer" and has decided to start treatment immediately.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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