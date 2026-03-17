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Cypress Hill to perform free concert at Speaking Rock

Speaking Rock Casino
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New
Published 3:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The group Cypress Hill has announced Tuesday that they will be going on tour and the Sun City is one of their stops.

According to Speaking Rock Entertainment Center, this will be a free outdoor concert that will take place on Sunday, July 26th.

Officials do say that this event is a 21 and over event and that doors open at 6 pm.

For more details click here.

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Armando Ramirez

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