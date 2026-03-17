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Gas leak in Far East El Paso causes evacuation of home

KVIA
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Published 11:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the Texas Gas Service, a third-party damaged a Texas Gas Service natural gas meter near Buffalo Bill Drive and Vanderveer Drive in Far East El Paso.

According to a spokesperson from Texas Gas Service, out of caution the affected home was evacuated, and natural gas service will remain off while repairs are completed.

Texas Gas Service says repairs are expected to be completed sometime Tuesday.

Officials would like remind customers in case of a suspected gas leak, leave the area immediately and call 911 and us at 800-959-5325.

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Armando Ramirez

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