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TXDOT launches pedestrian and bicyclist safety campaign

TXDOT
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Published 2:32 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (KVIA)- The Texas Department of Transportation says they have launched a pedestrian and bicyclist safety campaign as more people are beginning to get out more.

“We continue to see an increase in the number of crashes involving pedestrians or cyclists each year,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “All of us share a responsibility to watch out for each other, but people on foot or riding a bike are most at risk for serious injury or worse in a crash with a car, which means drivers must be extra vigilant.”

According to TXDOT, in 2024 852 cyclists and pedestrians were killed in crashes on Texas roads, accounting for more than 20% of all traffic fatalities. TXDOT also says there were 6,095 crashes involving pedestrians and 2,761 crashes involving bicyclists. 

Data from TXDOT shows that in early 2025, there were 1,372 traffic crashes involving pedestrians in Texas and 527 traffic crashes involving bicyclists. In these crashes, 186 people were killed.

TXDOT wants to remind people the following, whether they are walking, driving, or biking:

If you’re driving:

  • Stop and yield for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users in crosswalks.
  • Give bikes space and pass at a safe distance.
  • Yield when turning and always look twice for pedestrians and cyclists.
  • Follow the posted speed limit and adjust your speed to conditions.

If you’re walking:

  • Cross the street only at crosswalks and intersections.
  • Stick to sidewalks, but if none exists, walk facing traffic on the left side unless it is obstructed or unsafe.

If you’re biking:

  • Stop at red lights and stop signs.
  • Ride in the same direction as traffic and use bike lanes or ride as near as possible to the right-hand curb.
  • Use hand signals for turns or stops.
  • Equip your bike with lights at night, using a white light on the front and a red light or reflector on the back.
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Armando Ramirez

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