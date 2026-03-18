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Car crashes into building in Downtown El Paso

KVIA
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New
Published 10:43 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to the El Paso Fire Department, a car has crashed into a building Wednesday morning at the 800 block of S El Paso St.

The El Paso Fire Department says that the call came in at 9:28 a.m. and there were no transports.

This a developing story and we will bring you more information once it becomes available.

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Armando Ramirez

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